Mirpurkhas health center gets thumbs up after surprise inspection

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hussain Bakhsh Mari, Miss Zainab Hafeez, visited the Primary Health Center in Nawab Colony on Friday to inspect health facilities, medicines and staff availability.

During the inspection, while the facilities were found satisfactory, some deficiencies were noted, prompting directives to improve quality and ensure better patient care.

