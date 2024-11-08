Mirpurkhas hosts provincial consultation regarding empowering women

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) and NCA Pakistan on Friday organized a provincial consultation in Mirpurkhas, in order to create a supportive environment for women and girls.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including Provincial Minister for Women Development Shahina Sher Ali, Information Secretary Nadimur Rehman Memon, and Sindh Human Rights Commission Chairperson Iqbal Detho.

The consultation emphasized the urgent need for an integrated approach to prioritize victims' rights, protection, and access to justice. Government officials, civil society representatives, and local stakeholders engaged in constructive discussions to improve existing referral system mechanisms.

On this occasion, CSSP Head of Programs Abdul Wahid Sangrasi and Project Manager Mohammad Bakhsh Kapri highlighted the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration.

Sindh Human Rights Commission Chairman Iqbal Detho in his address emphasized the need to focus on women's issues and underlying problems in Mirpurkhas.

Sindh Information Secretary Nadimur Rahman Memon stressed the importance of gender sensitization in media, during the consultation.

The Women Leadership Forum (WLF) and Citizen Support Group (CSG)also presented a comprehensive Charter of Demand, highlighting key issues faced by GBV victims in Mirpurkhas. The charter was acknowledged by government department representatives, who pledged to address the raised issues.

