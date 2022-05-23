UrduPoint.com

MIrpurkhas Mango Festival Postponed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 06:16 PM

MIrpurkhas Mango festival postponed

District administration MIrpurkhas on Monday postponed the annual Mango festival

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :District administration MIrpurkhas on Monday postponed the annual Mango festival.

Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon who presided over a meeting of the Mango festival management committee announced that he would organize Mango festival next year.

Meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Aaabdin Memon, committee members Muhamma Umar Bhugio, Mansoor Cheema, Karim Memon, relevant officers and growers.

Meeting unanimously decided to postpone the 3-day annual Mango festival 2022 due to different reasons including shortage of water supply to mango farms, decline in quantity and quality of mango crop, preparation of local Bodies election by the District administration and growers and heat wave warning issued by Sindh Government.

