Mirpurkhas Marks World Anti-corruption Day With Awareness Rally

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A rally was held in Mirpurkhas on December 9 to commemorate World Anti-Corruption Day, led by Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mirpur Khas Adeel Ahmed Soho.

According to DC office, the event began at the Deputy Commissioner Office and proceeded to Gulstan e Baldia road, drew large participation from various government departments, schools, and the general public.

Office Superintendent DC Office Muhammad Bux Laghari, employees of Excise and Taxation, Health, Revenue, and Information departments, as well as students and teachers joined forces to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of corruption.

The participants enthusiastically raised slogans to end bribery, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to eradicate this menace.

Adeel Ahmed addressed the rally, stressing that corruption is a scourge that requires individual and collective action to eliminate. He highlighted that corruption is not limited to monetary transactions but also manifests in institutions that fail to promote merit and sincerity.

He emphasized the significance of World Anti-Corruption Day, celebrated annually on December 9, and this year's theme of educating the youth about the scourge of bribery.

The event served as a call to action, urging everyone to strive for a corruption-free society.

By promoting awareness and encouraging the public to take a stand against corruption, the rally aimed to inspire positive change and foster a culture of integrity.

