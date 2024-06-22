Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Mayor Criticizes Irrigation Dept's Water Supply

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori of Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation expressed frustration over the inadequate water supply from the irrigation department, hindering the city's water supply schemes

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori of Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation expressed frustration over the inadequate water supply from the irrigation department, hindering the city's water supply schemes. He expressed his dissatisfaction in an exclusive interview with journalists at his office on Saturday.

Despite these challenges, the mayor assured that his team is working tirelessly to provide clean drinking water to the public.

Ghori also explained that the delayed opening of canals from the Jarwari station has resulted in insufficient water supply to the pumping station, leaving the ponds unfilled.

He revealed that a letter has been sent to the concerned secretary to address the issue.

The mayor also highlighted the problem of 16-hour electricity load shedding at the pumping stations, which are located 7 km apart, further complicating the water supply situation. To resolve this, a demand notice of Rs. 68 lakh has been submitted to HESCO for replacing the power feeders, with a proposed budget of Rs. 4 crore 71 lakh to be completed within a month, he further added.

When questioned, Ghori assured that the generators at the pumping stations are well-stocked with diesel and the motors are in good working condition.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity Water Budget From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

29 seconds ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

31 seconds ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

32 seconds ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

37 seconds ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

15 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

15 minutes ago
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

15 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

60 minutes ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

60 minutes ago
 DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village rai ..

DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources

58 minutes ago
 Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn ..

Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city

58 minutes ago
 PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key hold ..

PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan