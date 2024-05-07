Mirpurkhas MP demands action against illegal encroachments on LBOD, Dhoro Nala

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Member of the National Assembly Mir Manwar Ali Khan Talpur on has called for immediate action to remove illegal encroachments on the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) and the natural waterway Dhoro Nala.

According to Commissioner Office, Mir Manwar Ali Khan expressed his concerns during a high-level meeting held on Tuesday to discuss measures for ensuring the safety and strength of water channels before the anticipated heavy monsoon rains.

Talpur highlighted the severe damage caused to Mirpurkhas areas due to 19 cracks in LBOD drains during the 2022 monsoon season.

In meeting it was acknowledged that the accumulation of rainwater on Dhoro Nala and LBOD due to their connection at RD 297 poses a significant threat to both urban and rural communities.

Project Director LBOD, Bashir Ali Jumani informed the meeting that 50% of the cleanup work on Dhoro Nala's RD 210 has been completed and the siphon work is nearing completion.

Additionally, a regulator is being constructed by the World Bank at RD 297, and the installation of a gate at zero point is expected to be finished by May 15th.

Zahid Bhurgari, President of the Chamber of Agriculture stressed the importance of separating LBOD and Dhoro Nala at RD 297 to facilitate efficient drainage of rainwater. He urged LBOD officials to expedite the completion of the drainage project.

Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli directed all relevant officers to address any problems or obstacles encountered in the RDs before commencing work from RD 276.

The meeting was attended by Director Nara Canal Area Water Board Mirpurkhas Naeem Memon, Executive Engineer Drainage Mirpurkhas Fawad, Executive Engineer Drainage Badin Farhan Hussain Wagan, Sanaullah Executive Engineer Drainage Sub Division Umarkot, Mir Kamran Talpur Chairman Town Committee Jhudo, Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils and representatives from other relevant departments.

