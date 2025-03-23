Mirpurkhas Police Crack Down On Railway Track Thieves
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 10:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Mirpurkhas Police have busted a gang of scrap dealers who had been selling stolen railway tracks for over a decade.
According to police spokesman, the successful operation, carried out on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Dr.
Sameer Noor Channa, resulted in the recovery of 40 stolen rail tracks and the arrest of the truck driver, Ghulam Rasool.
The accused had sold valuable railway tracks worth crores of rupees over the past ten years.
A case has been registered against the driver and the two accused under Section 413, 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The police action is seen as a significant step in curbing the theft of railway tracks and bringing the perpetrators to justice.
APP/hms/378
