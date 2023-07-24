(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mirpurkhas , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhary was briefed on Monday regarding the security plan for Muharram.

According to the official statement, during Muharram, 495 Majalis and 107 processions will be held across the district, of which 110 Majalis and 23 processions are considered sensitive.

Rangers and plainclothes personnel will be deployed along with a heavy police force, while the procession passages and congregations will also be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras. Additionally, a media cell has also been set up by the Mirpurkhas police.