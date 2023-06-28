Mirpurkhas police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The Mirpurkhas division police on Wednesday finalized the security plan to maintain peace and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in the districts of the division.

A total of 2363 police officers and personnel had been deployed in the range including 1447 personnel for 192 Eid congregations, 136 personnel for 23 Eid shopping centers, and 114 police personnel for 17 cattle markets.

Moreover, 266 personnel had been deployed by establishing 73 checkpoints at the entry and exit points of highways, and 275 personnel were deployed for more than 50 mobile patrol teams while 65 policemen were part of the motorcycle patrol teams.

A reserve force of 60 young police officers and three QRF (Quick Response Force) teams would also be on duty.

In the police control room, closed-circuit cameras would be used to monitor the security situation during Eid-ul-Azha in urban areas as well as on major highways.

Temporary checkpoints had also been set up at various locations to check on suspicious activities.

DIG Mirpurkhas had instructed the three SSPs and police officers of the range to take strict security measures to maintain peace and order in all areas of the range.

In order to maintain the flow of traffic, traffic police personnel have also been deployed in and around Eid prayer gatherings.