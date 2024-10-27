Mirpurkhas Police Hosted Blood Donation Camp
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmad Sithar on Sunday organized a one-day blood donation camp in Police Dispensary at Police Headquarters Mirpurkhas. The event was held in collaboration with the Thalassemia Patient Welfare Society Nawabshah.
On this occasion, SSP Sithar, joined by enthusiastic subordinate officers, officials and lady police constables, donated blood himself. The camp's success was marked by the presentation of certificates of appreciation to the donors, who were praised by SSP Sithar for their selfless act.
Highlighting the significance of blood donation, SSP Sithar in his speech, emphasized that it was an ongoing charity that can save countless lives. He reiterated that saving one human life is equivalent to saving entire humanity.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug-peddler held, over 12kg drugs recovered1 minute ago
-
Police arrest 56,322 electricity pilferers this year so far2 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Museum stages Black Day rally2 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter gang busted; two stolen bikes recovered2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day observed in Faisalabad12 minutes ago
-
Rs. 2.4m released for cops treatment12 minutes ago
-
Foreigners also join 22nd JCAT exam, among 4971 candidates12 minutes ago
-
Two members gang of motorcycle thieves apprehended12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal applauds global athletic support for cancer awareness12 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in Katcha Area operation22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always stood with Kashmiris in struggle against occupied forces: Anwar ul Haq22 minutes ago
-
Smart Traffic Response Unit established to ensure seamless travel across capital22 minutes ago