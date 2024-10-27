Mirpurkhas police hosted blood donation camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmad Sithar on Sunday organized a one-day blood donation camp in Police Dispensary at Police Headquarters Mirpurkhas. The event was held in collaboration with the Thalassemia Patient Welfare Society Nawabshah.

On this occasion, SSP Sithar, joined by enthusiastic subordinate officers, officials and lady police constables, donated blood himself. The camp's success was marked by the presentation of certificates of appreciation to the donors, who were praised by SSP Sithar for their selfless act.

Highlighting the significance of blood donation, SSP Sithar in his speech, emphasized that it was an ongoing charity that can save countless lives. He reiterated that saving one human life is equivalent to saving entire humanity.