Mirpurkhas Police Organize Awareness Seminar On Women, Children Rights

Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Mirpurkhas Police organize awareness seminar on women, children rights

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar on rights and issues of women and children and suicidal tendencies was organized on Thursday at SSP Office Mirpurkhas.  Addressing the seminar, SSP Faisal Bashir Memon urged police officials and other stakeholders to work hard to resolve issues of children and women as they were vulnerable segments of the society.  He said Police were taking measures in light of new legislation so that issues currently being faced by two main pillars of society could be addressed at the earliest.

  Civil Society activist Kashif Bajir briefed about rights of women and children, growing trend and causes of suicide, problems faced by women and children, the discriminatory attitude towards women and children and its prevention.

District Public Prosecutor Salahuddin Sheikh, Saeed Zakir Hussain and others also spoke at the seminar that was attended by lawyers, civil society and social media activists and police officers.

