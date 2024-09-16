Mirpurkhas police tighten security for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Mirpurkhas Range Police on Monday imposed tight security arrangements in Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Tharparkar in connection with preparations for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (Peace be upon him).

According to a press release, DIG Javed Soharo Jiskani stated that processions and rallies related to the celebration are being monitored closely.

Additional police personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety and security of participants.

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi is being celebrated with enthusiasm with people from various backgrounds coming together for the festivities.

The DIG emphasized that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place across all three districts, overseen by the respective Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).

A total of 03 SSPs, 12 gazetted officers, 65 inspectors, 74 sub-inspectors, 228 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 358 Head Constables and 1936 Constables are assigned to security duties for the occasion.

Additionally, 150 police commandos will be on standby at district police headquarters to respond to any emergencies.

DIG Javed Soharo Jiskani expressed satisfaction with the security preparations and assured that every possible resource will be utilized to guarantee safety during the celebrations.

SSPs will continuously monitor security arrangements until all processions conclude, ensuring the protection of attendees and vigilance against any potential threats.

