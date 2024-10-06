Mirpurkhas Police vow to conduct crack down on crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabbir Ahmad Sithar chaired a monthly crime meeting on Sunday, reviewing district performance and anti-social element actions.

During the meeting, SSP Sithar emphasized strict actions against criminals, narcotics dealers, and gutka/drug dealers, citing orders from Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIGP Mirpurkhas Range Zabair Drishek.

Show-cause notices will be issued to underperforming SHOs, and departmental action will be taken against officers involved in organized crime or illegal activities, he underlined.

On this occasion, police stations were instructed to clear their areas of drugs and arrest suspects involved in theft, robbery, motorcycle snatching, and fugitive cases.