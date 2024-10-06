Mirpurkhas Police Vow To Conduct Crack Down On Crimes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shabbir Ahmad Sithar chaired a monthly crime meeting on Sunday, reviewing district performance and anti-social element actions.
During the meeting, SSP Sithar emphasized strict actions against criminals, narcotics dealers, and gutka/drug dealers, citing orders from Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIGP Mirpurkhas Range Zabair Drishek.
Show-cause notices will be issued to underperforming SHOs, and departmental action will be taken against officers involved in organized crime or illegal activities, he underlined.
On this occasion, police stations were instructed to clear their areas of drugs and arrest suspects involved in theft, robbery, motorcycle snatching, and fugitive cases.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Action must be taken against those making scene in Islamabad: Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui3 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh13 minutes ago
-
EPA confiscates over 1500kg plastic bags in drive against pollution22 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 13 meters, removes six extensions22 minutes ago
-
Over 6 kg drugs recovered during crackdown22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 151,400 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
114 teachers conferred with "Hero Awards" in Faisalabad33 minutes ago
-
PPP says PTI's agenda of disruption exposed, calls for immediate action33 minutes ago
-
PCCC greets Sham Lal Manglani33 minutes ago
-
Lachi police foils robbery attempt53 minutes ago
-
GCU Hyderabad to observe anti--drug week from Monday1 hour ago
-
Ex-MPA Amina Sardar concerned over national security amid political unrest1 hour ago