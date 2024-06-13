Mirpurkhas Prepares For Monsoon Season
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori have called a meeting on Thursday to review the safety arrangements ahead of the upcoming monsoon season in Mirpurkhas.
According to DC office, during the meeting, the officials acknowledged that Mirpur district was heavily flooded during the last monsoon season.
They emphasized the need to work on a better strategy this year to prepare for the heavy monsoon rains predicted by the Meteorological Department.
The Deputy Commissioner stated that a control room will be established and a complete contingency plan will be set up.
He urged all relevant institutions to also create their own contingency plans to help deal with any emergency situations.
The District Disaster Management Authority has been tasked with compiling a complete list of all available relief materials.
Director Planning and Development has been appointed as the focal person.
The officials also addressed the issue of load shedding which is currently being done for 12 hours a day despite Mirpur being a shedding-free zone.
They called on the HESCO management to improve its performance and ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially after the rains to facilitate the drainage of rainwater.
The Municipal Commissioner, Rafiq Ahmed Sehar informed the meeting that the 7 main drains under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation have been cleaned and a complete contingency plan has been put in place.
The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, assistant commissioners of all tehsils and representatives from various government departments and social organizations.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tahir lauds role of EU for providing IT equipment to Balochistan Assembly7 minutes ago
-
PM directs federal ministries, deptt heads to utilize Task Management System7 minutes ago
-
Five people injured in traffic accident in Mansehra7 minutes ago
-
Rs. 42.6bln allocated for Primary & Secondary Healthcare in Punjab Budget 2024-2516 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held; stolen mobiles, cash recovered16 minutes ago
-
IUB improves Times Higher Education impact ranking17 minutes ago
-
District Development Committee reviews progress of ongoing schemes17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO review security arrangements for foreigners, Eid holidays, tri-border areas in DG ..17 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt earmarks Rs 2.6bln for Information & Culture17 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs 47.48 bln for justice administration27 minutes ago
-
East Zone police enhance security measures for cattle market27 minutes ago
-
Pb govt takes “Green” steps to meet climate changes37 minutes ago