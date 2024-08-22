Mirpurkhas prepares for peaceful Chehlum observance

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has directed authorities to ensure foolproof security, cleanliness, and essential arrangements for the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), guaranteeing a peaceful and dignified observance

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has directed authorities to ensure foolproof security, cleanliness, and essential arrangements for the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), guaranteeing a peaceful and dignified observance.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations on Thursday, he emphasized utilizing all resources to maintain a tranquil environment, as has been the tradition every year.

During the meeting, the district peace committee proposed various measures, including clearing procession routes, uninterrupted electricity supply, medical facilities, and mosquito control measures, which the Deputy Commissioner assured would be addressed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner One Muhammad Ali Baloch, Stunt Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kanihun, Stunt Commissioner Taluka Hussain Bakhsh Murree Zainab Hafeez, Municipal Commissioner Rafiq Sehar, Exxin Hesco Mirpurkhas Ali Raza Bhatti, Peace Committee members Syed Hamza Naqvi, Syed Umeer Naqvi, Syed Zia Haider Naqvi, Wahid Hussain Pahlwani, Syed Sagheer Naqvi, Syed Muhammad Ali Naqvi, Dr. Syed Saqib Kazmi, Sajjad Rand, Custodians of various Imambargahs Shah Bakhsh Lond, Babar Khaskheli, Shehzad Ali and officers of the relevant departments participated.

