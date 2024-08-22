Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Prepares For Peaceful Chehlum Observance

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Mirpurkhas prepares for peaceful Chehlum observance

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has directed authorities to ensure foolproof security, cleanliness, and essential arrangements for the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), guaranteeing a peaceful and dignified observance

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has directed authorities to ensure foolproof security, cleanliness, and essential arrangements for the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), guaranteeing a peaceful and dignified observance.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations on Thursday, he emphasized utilizing all resources to maintain a tranquil environment, as has been the tradition every year.

During the meeting, the district peace committee proposed various measures, including clearing procession routes, uninterrupted electricity supply, medical facilities, and mosquito control measures, which the Deputy Commissioner assured would be addressed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner One Muhammad Ali Baloch, Stunt Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kanihun, Stunt Commissioner Taluka Hussain Bakhsh Murree Zainab Hafeez, Municipal Commissioner Rafiq Sehar, Exxin Hesco Mirpurkhas Ali Raza Bhatti, Peace Committee members Syed Hamza Naqvi, Syed Umeer Naqvi, Syed Zia Haider Naqvi, Wahid Hussain Pahlwani, Syed Sagheer Naqvi, Syed Muhammad Ali Naqvi, Dr. Syed Saqib Kazmi, Sajjad Rand, Custodians of various Imambargahs Shah Bakhsh Lond, Babar Khaskheli, Shehzad Ali and officers of the relevant departments participated.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Electricity Murree Rashid Muhammad Ali Sardar Masood Khan All

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

12 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan