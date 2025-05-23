Mirpurkhas Prepares For Upcoming Anti-polio Campaign
Published May 23, 2025
MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The District Administration of Mirpurkhas has finalized preparations for a massive anti-polio campaign scheduled from May 26 to May 30, 2025. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Rashid Masood Khan emphasized the need for determination to achieve the desired results during a meeting.
According to DC office, the upcoming anti-polio campaign aims to vaccinate 348,463 children aged 0-5 years across the district.
A massive effort is underway, with 1,090 mobile teams, 97 fixed teams, and 53 transit teams working together to administer polio drops.
Additionally, 253 area in-charges will play a crucial role in ensuring the campaign's success.
Dr. Rashid Masood Khan stressed the importance of maintaining the cold chain of vaccination, particularly in light of the weather conditions.
Assistant Commissioners have been directed to hold meetings at the tehsil level to identify and address any shortcomings.
