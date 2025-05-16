Mirpurkhas Range Police Celebrated Thanksgiving Day With Solemn Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like rest of the country, the Range Police Mirpurkhas celebrated Thanksgiving Day as a day of national dignity, institutional unity, and paying tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs.
A solemn ceremony was organized at the Police Line Headquarters Mirpurkhas, began with the hoisting of the national flag by Deputy Inspector General of Police Mirpurkhas Range, Muhammad Zubair Dareshk, and Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpurkhas, Dr. Sameer Noor Channa.
Later, the smartly dressed quarter guard saluted the national flag.
Quran recitation was organized to pay homage to the martyrs of the police, Pakistan Army, and other institutions. Special prayers were offered in the ceremony for the security of the country, the stability of the institutions, and the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.
DIG Police Mirpurkhas Range Muhammad Zubair Dareshk, while addressing the ceremony, said that “Thanksgiving Day” reminds us of the sacrifices made by our men for the security and public order of the country. The professional services and spirit of sacrifice of the police force are the capital of pride for the nation.
SSP Dr. Sameer Noor Channa, in his address, said that this day reminds us that we have made the rule of law, protection of the people, and provision of justice our top priority. He said that we thank all those officials who serve the nation by risking their lives day and night.
At the end of the ceremony, all the officers and men renewed their commitment to improve the institution, restore public trust, and face all kinds of challenges.
APP/hms/378
