Mirpurkhas, Sanghar districts hit by rains badly: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek -e- Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said that Mirpurkhas and Sanghar districts were badly affected by rains, as apathy of the PPP rulers of Sindh continued.

He expressed these view during his visit to the rain and flood affected areas of Mirpurkhas, Samman Goth, Jarwari, Mirwah Gorchani and Dhigri, said statement issued here.

He said during last two days, he had personally visited the rain-hit areas and found that Mirpurkhas and Sanghar districts were the most affected districts.

He said presently half of Sindh province was under stagnant rainwater, but the provincial government had not yet started relief activities.

Haleem Adil said thousands of families had become homeless and they had taken shelter along roadsides.

He said villages were inundated and crops over vast areas devastated.

He urged the deputy commissioners to work honestly to facilitate the distressed people.

He demanded of the Sindh government to immediately send medical and veterinary teams to the affected areas.

He said people would get relief from the Federal government soon.

The PTI leader said previous day, the Sindh governor announced to distribute 100,000 ration bags and reconstruct one Lakh rain-affected houses.

He said the prime minister would also announce a special package for the flood-hit people of Sindh.

He said "No minister or advisor of Sindh government has reached the affected areas."The PTI leader said "We have started relief work and given ration bags and tents to the affected people", adding crops over millions of acres of land were affected.

He demanded of the Sindh government to ensure drainage of stagnant water from the affected areas on urgent basis.