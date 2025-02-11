Open Menu

Mirpurkhas To Host 67th Annual Flower, Fruit, And Vegetable Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM

The city of Mirpurkhas is gearing up to host 67th annual 3-day exhibition of flowers, fruits, and vegetables from February 20 to 22 at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Park (Gulistan Municipality)

The announcement was made by Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghouri during a meeting at the Municipal Committee Hall on Tuesday.

This year's exhibition would be an exciting event, with a range of activities planned, including a poetry competition, Meena Bazaar, music concert program, and fireworks display at the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed sports Stadium (Gama Stadium) exclusively for women.

General Secretary of the Organizing Committee Muhammad Nawaz Khan revealed that 11 different organizations set up flower stalls in the exhibition every year, and efforts are being made to increase the number of stalls this time around.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso, Principal Public school Imran Lark, Municipal Commissioner Anis ur Rahman Sial, Organizing Committee Members Karim Memon and Ghoram Baloch, and officers from related departments.

