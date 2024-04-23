Mirpurkhas to observe World Immunization Week

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Mirpurkhas district will observe World Immunization Week from April 24 to 30, aimed at strengthening global efforts to protect the children from dangerous diseases.

He urged parents to ensure their children receiving "immunizations" during this week, to safeguard them from different diseases.

