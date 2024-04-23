Mirpurkhas To Observe World Immunization Week
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Mirpurkhas district will observe World Immunization Week from April 24 to 30, aimed at strengthening global efforts to protect the children from dangerous diseases.
District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Jairam Das said that district will celebrate World Immunization Week from April 24 to 30, aiming to promote global efforts for protecting children from various dangerous diseases.
He urged parents to ensure their children receiving "immunizations" during this week, to safeguard them from different diseases.
