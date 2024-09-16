Mirpurkhas undertakes cleaning, road repair after rains

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation on Monday launched a campaign to clean and repair roads after the recent monsoon rains across the city under the direction of Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori.

According to a press release, the Mayor, Abdul Rauf Ghori stated that the Municipal Corporation is committed to serving the people of Mirpurkhas and ensuring that they can move around the city without any hindrance.

The cleaning work is being carried out on all the main roads and areas while simultaneous patch work is being done on various roads in the city.

This is being done to facilitate smooth traffic flow and easy passage for the residents.

Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori emphasized the municipality's dedication to addressing the needs of the citizens and maintaining the city's infrastructure in the aftermath of the heavy downpours.

