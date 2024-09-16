Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Undertakes Cleaning, Road Repair After Rains

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Mirpurkhas undertakes cleaning, road repair after rains

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation on Monday launched a campaign to clean and repair roads after the recent monsoon rains across the city under the direction of Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori.

According to a press release, the Mayor, Abdul Rauf Ghori stated that the Municipal Corporation is committed to serving the people of Mirpurkhas and ensuring that they can move around the city without any hindrance.

The cleaning work is being carried out on all the main roads and areas while simultaneous patch work is being done on various roads in the city.

This is being done to facilitate smooth traffic flow and easy passage for the residents.

Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori emphasized the municipality's dedication to addressing the needs of the citizens and maintaining the city's infrastructure in the aftermath of the heavy downpours.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Traffic All Rains

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

2 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

2 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

5 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

9 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan