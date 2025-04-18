- Home
Mirpurkhas University To Host First International Symposium On AI, Literature And Climate Awareness
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The University of Mirpurkhas, in collaboration with the Sindh Higher education Commission, is set to host its first international symposium titled “Eco Nexus: How AI and Literature Unite for Climate Awareness” on Saturday, April 19.
According to a statement, the provincial minister for culture Syed Zulfiqar Shah will attend the symposium as the chief guest.
Experts from various fields will also share their insights in line with the event’s theme.
