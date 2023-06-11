UrduPoint.com

Mirwaiz Again Barred From Offering Friday Prayer In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Mirwaiz again barred from offering Friday prayer in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Jun, 2023 ):The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Sunday said that Mirwaiz of Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, who was being kept under house arrest since 5 August 2019, has not been able to perform the important religious duty of Friday prayers for the 198th consecutive week following strict restrictions by the Indian occupational forces in the IIOJK.

According to a statement, the Anjuman Auqaf protested against his detention and barring him from preaching from the pulpit of the historic Jama Masjid for 198 consecutive Friday prayers.

"Even today, a large number of people who had come from the city, villages and towns to offer Friday prayer at the Jama Masjid had to return deeply disappointed because of the absence of Mirwaiz," it said.

The report further revealed quoting the statement that the masses including leaders of religious, social and political organizations are unable to understand why despite continuous appeals Mirwaiz continues to be under house arrest.

The Anjuman hoped that he would be released before the holy days of Hajj and the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Azha so that he would be able to resume his duties, the report added.

