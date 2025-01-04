Open Menu

Mirwaiz Calls For An End To Restrictions & Hurdles In Fulfilling Religious Obligations In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Mirwaiz calls for an end to restrictions & hurdles in fulfilling religious obligations in IIOJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Mirwaiz of Kashmir, addressed the faithful at the Friday prayer congregation at Jamia Masjid in occupied Srinagar, after a four-week gap.

According to report, speaking from the sacred pulpit, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed sadness over the uncertainty surrounding his presence, which weighs heavily on him and the Muslim community. He stated that every Friday, he is left wondering if he will be allowed to fulfill his responsibilities as the Mirwaiz of Kashmir.

The veteran religious spiritual Kashmiri leader said, "It is very disturbing that every Friday, we are left wondering whether I will be allowed to fulfill my responsibilities as the Mirwaiz of Kashmir".

This uncertainty is not just about me, it affects our entire community, which looks to this pulpit for guidance on matters of faith and on issues and challenges facing them.

He continued saying, "When I speak about the shortcomings in governance or highlight the grievances of the Kashmiri people, it is not to provoke or create problems, but, just like I call upon people to improve as humans, I also see it as my duty to urge the "authorities" to reflect and improve and address the issues, the Mirwaiz of Kashmir said. 

The Mirwaiz of Kashmir warned that the puppet state government must understand that silencing voices or locking him up at home will not resolve the challenges the Kashmiris face. Instead, it is through dialogue and a willingness to accommodate diverse views that we can move forward as a society, he added.

"I sincerely hope that from this day forward, this approach of creating hurdles and imposing restrictions will cease and I will be uninterruptedly allowed to fulfill my responsibilities." Mirwaiz concluded, the report added.

