Mirwaiz Calls For Collective Action To Secure Release Of Kashmiri Detainees
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Wednesday, called for unified and joint efforts to secure the release of thousands of Kashmiri detainees held in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and prisons across
India.
According to Kashmir Media Service, he stressed that only collective action by political, social, and human rights groups can help end the suffering of those imprisoned without fair trial or due process.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq emphasized that raising awareness about the suffering of thousands of Kashmiri detainees and working for their relief and release is a moral obligation shared by all Kashmiris. “A united effort is urgently needed if we truly want to help them,” he stressed.
He warned against politicizing the issue, saying, “It would be shameful to play politics over such a deeply humanitarian matter.” Appealing for solidarity, Mirwaiz urged all political parties, social organizations, and civil society members to come together and collectively strive for the release of the prisoners.
Meanwhile, Mirwaiz also extended warm greetings to the Muslim community on the advent of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.
He said this sacred month marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the final messenger of Allah, whose arrival brought enlightenment and guidance to humanity.
Mirwaiz emphasized that the true essence of this month lies in reflecting upon the teachings, character, and exemplary life of the Prophet (PBUH).
“By incorporating the comprehensive teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) into our daily lives, we can navigate the challenges of our time and strive towards a just and compassionate society,” he said.
He urged Muslims to make concerted efforts to implement Islamic principles and values in all spheres of life and underlined the crucial role of religious leaders, scholars, and educators in disseminating the message of the Prophet (PBUH) and promoting moral and spiritual development within the community.
“May this month be a time for introspection, renewal, and a reaffirmation of our commitment to following the path of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” Mirwaiz added.
