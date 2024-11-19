Mirwaiz calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute, reviving cross-LOC trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has emphasized that dialogue was the only viable path to resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He urged India to revisit initiatives such as cross-LOC trade and bus services, describing them as vital confidence-building measures between Pakistan and India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, speaking to the media in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, Mirwaiz stressed, "The policy of repression can not resolve conflicts and reiterated that dialogue is only way forward."

Highlighting the limitations of local governments in resolving political issues like Kashmir, he called for sincere engagement by the Indian government in addressing the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The local government can address issues of basic amenities, but for the political aspect of the Kashmir issue, New Delhi must change its perspective. People here want an end to uncertainty and bloodshed,” Mirwaiz said.

Welcoming the relative calm along the Line of Control over the past few years, Mirwaiz urged India and Pakistan to capitalize on this momentum by reopening trade routes and improving connectivity.

“Such initiatives have benefited many families in the past and must be revisited. These steps are beyond the purview of the local government and rest with the central authorities,” he noted.

Mirwaiz expressed optimism about the potential for dialogue.

“If New Delhi shows a positive inclination, Kashmiri leadership is ready to engage. Pakistan also understands that confrontation is not the solution,” he added.

He also shared a personal instance, lamenting that strained relations prevented him from visiting Pakistan to mourn the loss of a relative.

Mirwaiz praised the resurgence of Kashmir’s traditional arts and crafts, including the copper industry, and urged artisans to maintain authenticity and quality in their work.

“Such initiatives create opportunities for youth in the absence of other jobs and businesses,” he said.

The revival of local industries could pave the way for economic stability, he added.

Mirwaiz who is head cleric of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, in a sermon at a mosque in city’s Bota Kadal, delivered a compelling discourse on Haqooq ul Ibaad (rights and responsibilities among people).