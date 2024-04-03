Mirwaiz calls for unity against implementation of sectarian agenda in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has lamented that people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been forced to live in such an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty that they do not even know whether next Friday or Eid prayers will be allowed in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing a large public gathering in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appealed for harmony and unity across all sects during these tumultuous times, saying those propagating hate should be explicitly pulled down from pulpits. Without mentioning the RSS-backed Indian regime’s machinations to divide Kashmiri people on communal and sectarian lines, Mirwaiz urged people to remain vigilant and united against such divisive forces. He emphasized the need to thwart hate-mongering voices, advocating for their explicit condemnation from pulpits.

Mirwaiz underscored the importance of utilizing mosques, seminaries, shrines, and religious centers in IIOJK to foster religious unity, emphasizing it as imperative in the current circumstances.

He announced the observance of Jumatul Vida as Yaum-e-Dua (Day of prayer) in Kashmir and expressed deep sorrow over the silence of Muslim countries regarding the dire situation in Palestine.

APHC leaders and religious scholars, including Agha Syed Hassan Al Moosvi, Molvi Masroor Abbas Ansari, and Agha Syed Mohammad Hadi, echoed similar sentiments in separate gatherings across Budgam, Bemina and Pattan areas. They urged Kashmiris to unite and prayed for the establishment of justice and peace with dignity in the territory.