Mirwaiz completes four years of continued illegal house detention

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq completed four years of continued illegal house detention.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities have kept Mirwaiz under house arrest since August 04, 2019, a day before the Modi regime revoked the special status of IIOJK.

APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said without any written order or any charges against him, he is undergoing arbitrary and extrajudicial detention, leading to the suspension of all his fundamental human rights and freedoms, and his responsibilities as the Mirwaiz of Jammu and Kashmir.

What is ironic is that the authorities at the highest level deny this and say he is free while a police and paramilitary contingent remains permanently stationed outside his residence disallowing him from leaving it, it deplored.

It said it is an acknowledged fact that the Mirwaiz has always advocated and led initiatives even at personal cost, for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute through talks.

APHC said that jailing Kashmiri political leadership, cadres, activists, journalists, arresting youth on a daily basis, terminating Kashmiris from employment, framing and executing laws that dis empower local people, engineering demographic change, gagging media and seizing resources, all as a means of establishing peace and an approach to problem solving is the way of the current dispensation. What is to be seen is how long this approach is followed and implemented, it added.

APHC said for its part it will continue to safeguard the rights and interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir and advocate dialogue, good neighborly relations, peaceful coexistence and brotherhood among communities.

It also reiterated its appeal to the Indian government to release all Kashmiri political detainees and others unconditionally, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.