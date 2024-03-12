Mirwaiz greets people on advent of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Molvi Mohammad Umar Farooq, has extended his heartfelt greetings to Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) besides Muslim Ummah across globe on the advent of the sacred month of Ramadan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in his poignant message, Mirwaiz emphasized that the arrival of Ramadan gives us a precious chance to draw nearer to the Allah Almighty, marking not merely a period of fasting from dawn to dusk, but a deeply spiritual voyage that beckons us to engage in prayer, reflection, and to delve into the profound teachings of the Holy Quran.

Mirwaiz elucidated that Ramadan provides a sanctuary of peace and introspection, urging us to embody the virtues of patience, humility, and generosity. It is a time when the gates of divine mercy and forgiveness are generously opened, inviting us to enter with pure intentions and a focus on spiritual growth and rejuvenation.

He urged the faithful to seize this auspicious month by intensifying their devotion to prayer and to not only recite but to profoundly connect with the essence and message of the Holy Quran. It is through understanding its teachings that we can truly embrace the principles of love, compassion, and benevolence towards others and ourselves.

This Ramadan, Mirwaiz encourages a commitment to personal and communal transformation, aiming to fortify our connection with the Creator and with each other, nurturing bonds that surpass the mundane, in a spirit of genuine brotherhood and unity.

Mirwaiz prayed for this holy month to bring peace, joy, and a deeper connection with the Almighty to us and our loved ones. May this Ramadan be a fountain of immense blessings, profound peace, and significant spiritual advancement for all.