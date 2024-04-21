Mirwaiz Grieved Over Demise Of Several Personalities In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of Abdul Hameed Sofi, General Secretary of Nusratul-Islam Trust Islamabad, and several personalities who passed away in the last few days.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the deceased personalities include the young daughter of a leading businessman and social activist Rauf Ahmad Punjabi; wife of Qazi Burhan Shonthoo of Majid Bagh Sanat Nagar; Ghulam Rasool Sofi of Braripora Nawakdal, who was the father-in-law of Farooq Ahmad Soudagar.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with all the bereaved family members. He made a special supplication to Allah ta’ala for patience, courage and steadfastness for them and Jannat-ul-Firdous for the departed souls.
Meanwhile, various delegations went to Islamabad, Sanat Nagar and Braripora Nawakdal and condoled with the bereaved families. The members of the delegations also held Fateha for the departed souls.
