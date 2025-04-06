Mirwaiz Placed Under House Arrest, Barred From Attending Religious Event
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Indian authorities once again placed senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest on Sunday
(today), preventing him from attending an award ceremony organized by a research center in Srinagar.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz was invited as the chief guest at the ceremony, organized by the Tibyan Quranic Research Institute in the Saida Kadal area of Srinagar.
The event was aimed to honor young Islamic calligraphers and promote the rich tradition of Quranic calligraphy. The event was to be attended by scholars, ulema and art enthusiasts from across the Kashmir Valley.
The organizers expressed their disappointment, stating that Mirwaiz’ s presence would have greatly inspired the participants and honoured the contributions of the awardees.
Recent Stories
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India has created atmosphere of fear and terror in IIOJK: APHC6 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz placed under house arrest, barred from attending religious event6 minutes ago
-
54 booked for possessing illegal weapons36 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal bird, animal market, eight arrested36 minutes ago
-
Dutch sports icons to visit Pakistan in celebration of 'International Day of Sport for Development a ..46 minutes ago
-
Man injures wife46 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 15 criminals, eight involved in heinous crimes56 minutes ago
-
Robust security measures to be ensured during PSL, says IG Rizvi56 minutes ago
-
Above normal temperatures forecast for Sindh56 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of growing cyber risks to young minds, call for collective action1 hour ago
-
Truck catches fire1 hour ago
-
Shopkeeper shot at, injured by robbers1 hour ago