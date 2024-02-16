Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was put under house arrest on Friday at his residence by authorities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was put under house arrest on Friday at his residence by authorities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Anjuman Auqaf strongly condemned Mirwaiz's repeated house arrests, stating that he was detained to prevent him from visiting Srinagar Jamia Masjid and participating in the mandatory Friday prayers.

The Anjuman expressed disappointment over the deployment of a contingent of police vehicles outside Mirwaiz's residence early in the morning, preventing a large gathering of people from attending his sermon and participating in the congregational prayers.

The authorities' actions, it deplored, are deliberately obstructing Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from fulfilling his official and religious duties without providing any reason. These barbaric acts were hurting the religious sentiments and emotions of Muslims in the occupied territory.

The statement expressed hope for an immediate cessation of the undemocratic policy of preventing Mirwaiz from performing his duties. They urged the authorities to release him from unlawful house arrest, enabling him to fulfill his official and religious responsibilities.