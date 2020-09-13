UrduPoint.com
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Bereaved In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq bereaved in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, grandmother of illegally detained Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has passed away.

According to Kashmir Media Service, She breathed her last at Mirwaiz Manzil at Nigeen in Srinagar Saturday evening.

The deceased was the aunt and mother-in-law of Shaheed Molvi Muhammad Farooq. She was the wife of late Molvi Ghulam Rasool Shah and mother of Molvi Manzoor Ahamd and Molvi Shafat Ahmad.

According to the family sources, due to the continued house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farwooq and COVID-19 pandemic no congregational prayers will be held at the Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen.

However people are requested to pray for the deceased at their residences, the family source added.

Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed condolences with Mir Waiz Umar Farooq over the demise of his grandmother. He also extended condolences to Maulvi Manzoor Ahmed and Maulvi Shafaat Ahmed.

