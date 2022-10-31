UrduPoint.com

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Listed Among 500 Most Influential Muslims In World

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 05:46 PM

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq listed among 500 most influential Muslims in world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Incarcerated senior APHC leader and renowned Islamic scholar Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been listed among the 500 most influential Muslim personalities globally.

According to the Kashmir media service, Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) based in Jordan in collaboration with Georgetown University published the annual list.

Mirwaiz has been listed among 500 Muslim influential global personalities such as King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and King Abdullah of Jordan.

On Mirwaiz, RISSC Jordan said, "He has been advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realised." Specifically mentioning Mirwaiz's arrest, it stated that he has been under house arrest since August 2019.

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre is an independent research entity affiliated with the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic thought, an international Islamic non-governmental, institute headquartered in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

