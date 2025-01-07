Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Mourns Tragic Loss of Lives in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Jan, 2025) Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state - based Mirwaiz of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the deaths in Pandthrethan Asphyxiation and Kishtwar Road Accident in the snow-clad occupied valley, says a report reaching here Monday from across the line of control.

Mirwaiz Umar expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the tragic death of five members of a family in Pandthrethan due to asphyxiation.

It was deeply distressing that such incidents continue to occur in Kashmir, with lives being lost unnecessarily during the harsh winter months, according to the report.

Seeking immediate precautionary measures during winter months, Mirwaiz emphasized the importance of people taking all necessary precautions to ensure their safety, particularly during the use of heating appliances.

“Every day, we hear of lives lost in similar tragedies. This winter alone, many precious lives have been lost. It is imperative that we collectively work to prevent such incidents by creating awareness and ensuring safety measures are followed,” he said.

Mirwaiz also expressed his deep regret over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. "Our hearts go out to all those who have lost loved ones in these unfortunate incidents. May Allah grant the deceased Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience upon their families in this difficult time,” Mirwaiz prayed, the report added.

