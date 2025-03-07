Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Vehemently Condemns BJP Member’s Remarks on 1931 Kashmiri Martyrs

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Mar, 2025) Mirwaiz of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the remarks made by a BJP member in the so called state legislative assembly regarding the martyrs of July 13, 1931, said a report received here from across the Line of Control (LoC.

Taking to social media platform X, Mirwaiz expressed his outrage over the comments, asserting that any attempt to malign the memory of these martyrs would be firmly resisted, the report said.

"Strongly condemn the outrageous remarks by a member of India's fascist and hardliner ruling BJP member in "assembly" with regard to the Kashmiri martyrs of 13th July 1931, who were killed in cold blood for standing up for the rights and dignity of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"These martyrs, the valiant sons of the soil, revered by one and all in J&K, are part of our collective memory of the great sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir for their rights, and any attempt to malign them will be firmly resisted," he posted on X, the report added.

