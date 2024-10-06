Open Menu

Mirwaiz Urges India, Pakistan To Engage In Constructive Dialogue At SCO Meet

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said India and Pakistan have a real opportunity at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit to “break the ice and engage constructively.

According to Kashmir Media Service, India on Friday announced that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in mid-October.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a post on X said: “India and Pakistan have a real opportunity at the upcoming SCO Summit to break the ice and engage constructively. Hope they heed to it.

Meanwhile, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in a statement in Srinagar expressed hope that the upcoming visit of India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting will mark the start of a better relationship between India and Pakistan.

Farooq Abdullah said, “I am hopeful that they will be able to talk on every issue. Economic issues are very important for all of us, the world itself. And I am sure they will talk on bilateral matters also.”

It is the first time in nearly nine years that India’s external affairs minister will travel to Pakistan.

