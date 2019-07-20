UrduPoint.com
Mirwaiz Urges India To Shun Military Approach On Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

Mirwaiz urges India to shun military approach on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has urged India to shun the approach of force towards the Kashmir dispute and resolve it through peaceful political means.

The Mirwaiz said the UN's recent human rights report is also an indication of how the world sees this issue and how the world body wants to put an end to the graph of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and calls for a political settlement to this lingering dispute, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said India's decision to ban civilian movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway during Amarnath Yatra, which is causing tremendous problems for the Kashmiri people on daily basis and is leading to a humanitarian situation, is a totally anti-people and anti-Kashmir move causing both physical and psychological stress among the people.

The Hurriyat forum Chairman said there is a great need to move forward and create conducive environment through CBMs like release of Hurriyat leaders and youth languishing in Indian prisons, and re-opening of all traditional roads connecting divided parts of Kashmir.

The Mirwaiz urged the Indian government to choose the path of engagement for the peaceful settlement of the long-pending Kashmir dispute in the larger interests of people of entire South Asia.

