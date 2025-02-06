Open Menu

Mirwaiz Urges Release Of 500 People Arrested During Mass Raids In Valley

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Mirwaiz urges release of 500 people arrested during mass raids in valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the arrest of 500 people during raids by Indian forces’ personnel across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir a day ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day observed on February 5 in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and abroad.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a post on X, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, targeting and arresting innocent youth and their family members and relatives is unfortunate.

In a tweet, he called the arrests “unprecedented” and urged the occupation authorities to release all the detainees immediately.

The crackdown followed Monday’s attack in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district where a retired India’s Territorial Army soldier was killed in an attack, apparently in a personal act of vengeance.

Meanwhile, political experts have described the fresh wave of arrests in IIOJK as yet another grim reminder of India’s systematic repression aimed at crushing the Kashmiri people’s quest for freedom.

By detaining hundreds, including professionals and activists, the Modi regime seeks to instill fear and eliminate any form of dissent. However, history stands witness that no amount of oppression can subdue the spirit of a people determined to reclaim their rights.

They urged the international community, particularly human rights organizations, to break their silence and hold India accountable for its escalating violations in Kashmir.

The struggle for justice and self-determination will continue, undeterred by India’s draconian measures.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

2 hours ago
 GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT ..

GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges

8 hours ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..

12 hours ago
 UAE's first AI open competition for school student ..

UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emira ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..

12 hours ago
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister cha ..

Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..

12 hours ago
 UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Pales ..

UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights

13 hours ago
 UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ti ..

UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

13 hours ago
 ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaki ..

ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustai ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..

13 hours ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, te ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan