Open Menu

Mirwaiz Vows Continued Pursuit Of Peaceful Resolution For Kashmir Dispute

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Mirwaiz vows continued pursuit of peaceful resolution for Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the enduring Kashmir conflict.

In a recent media interview, he reiterated the significance of honoring the aspirations of the Kashmiri populace, underscoring the Hurriyat's steadfast dedication to dialogue and cooperation as the means to achieve a resolution, KMS reported.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq pointedly criticized India's contentious actions on August 5, 2019, highlighting their detrimental impact on an already complex situation.

He lamented that such measures have further marginalized and disempowered the people of IIOJK exacerbating the challenges surrounding the longstanding dispute.

The reiterated commitment by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Hurriyat Conference to pursue peaceful avenues for resolving the Kashmir issue underscores the ongoing efforts to address one of the most contentious geopolitical conflicts in the region.

Related Topics

India Resolution Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq August 2019 Media All

Recent Stories

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

16 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

16 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

16 hours ago
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

16 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

16 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

16 hours ago
 Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

16 hours ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

16 hours ago
 Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan