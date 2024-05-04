Mirwaiz Vows Continued Pursuit Of Peaceful Resolution For Kashmir Dispute
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the enduring Kashmir conflict.
In a recent media interview, he reiterated the significance of honoring the aspirations of the Kashmiri populace, underscoring the Hurriyat's steadfast dedication to dialogue and cooperation as the means to achieve a resolution, KMS reported.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq pointedly criticized India's contentious actions on August 5, 2019, highlighting their detrimental impact on an already complex situation.
He lamented that such measures have further marginalized and disempowered the people of IIOJK exacerbating the challenges surrounding the longstanding dispute.
The reiterated commitment by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Hurriyat Conference to pursue peaceful avenues for resolving the Kashmir issue underscores the ongoing efforts to address one of the most contentious geopolitical conflicts in the region.
