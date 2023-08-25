Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig appointed SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig was appointed as Caretaker Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4(1) of the Sindh Special Assistant (Appointments, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act-2003, Sindh Chief Minister has been pleased to appoint Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig as Caretaker SACM with immediate effect, notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh stated.