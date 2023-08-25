Open Menu

Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig Appointed SACM

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig appointed SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig was appointed as Caretaker Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4(1) of the Sindh Special Assistant (Appointments, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act-2003, Sindh Chief Minister has been pleased to appoint Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig as Caretaker SACM with immediate effect, notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh stated.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister

Recent Stories

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

28 minutes ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

34 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

45 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

2 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

2 hours ago
PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

5 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

11 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan