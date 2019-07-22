UrduPoint.com
Mirza Abdul Rehman For Transparency In FPCCI Awards

Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Executive Committee Member Mirza Abdul Rehman on Monday called for ensuring transparency in the approval of FPCCI awards to be given away in the 7th Achievement Awards ceremony to be held on July 25, 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Executive Committee Member Mirza Abdul Rehman on Monday called for ensuring transparency in the approval of FPCCI awards to be given away in the 7th Achievement Awards ceremony to be held on July 25, 2019.

He said in a media statement issued here that such ceremonies must be organized with the approval of the FPCCI Executive Committee as per Director Trade Organization (DGTO) Rules.

Mirza Abdul Rehman mentioned that some senior members of Chamber of commerce submitted a petition before the Regulator of Trade Organisation (DGTO) against these awards ceremony regarding transparency and due approval from the Executive Committee of the FPCCI which Federation held twice in a year.

Accordingly, he continued, the DGTO heard the case of the parties in details and issued the following order:"After hearing the parties at length, examining their statements and official record, pursuing the relevant laws and rules and on the basis of facts, the FPCCI is directing to bringing the transparency in the funds collection of the activities for the annual achievement awards ceremony.

An appropriate mechanism is to be developed by the FPCCI with the approval of Executive Committee for the upcoming awards ceremony. The mechanism must ensure that unnecessary burden is not placed on the members/recipients for events not included in the annual plan of activities of license TOs. The mechanism after the approval of the EC is to be circulated among all member TOs with the direction of the strict implementation of the same."

