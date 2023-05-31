Mirza Afridi calls upon SCO states to intensify further cooperation to achieve objectives of poverty alleviation & sustainable development

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) : Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi called upon the SCO states to intensify further cooperation to achieve the objectives of poverty alleviation and sustainable development.

In his keynote speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum on Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development in Yangling, China, he also stressed the urgent need to promote and augment well-coordinated strategic partnerships and synergies by sharing knowledge, expertise, best practices and latest technological innovations, especially towards agriculture development, value addition and modernisation.

Referring to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Senate deputy chairman said Pakistan was fully committed to the attainment of all SDGs, including the SDG on poverty alleviation, and in that regard, was making progress through the implementation of social safety net programmes and other initiatives to reduce poverty, provide social protection, and promote economic growth.

He also commended and acknowledged Chinese efforts, especially under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, in lifting over 800 million people out of extreme poverty and transforming China into an inspiring global economic power.

The Forum was attended by central and local Chinese leadership, including Madam Shen Yueyue, Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chair of the Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship, and Cooperation Commission of the SCO, and delegations from 7 other countries, including Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, and leaders from Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Nepal, Myanmar, Maldives and Turkiye.

Meanwhile, on the margins of the Forum, Mirza Muhammad Afridi also held a bilateral meeting with Chinese leadership, led by Madam Shen Yueyue, Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chair of the Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship, and Cooperation Commission of the SCO.

He highlighted the all-weather strategic partnership and iron-brotherhood between the two countries.

The deputy chairman emphasised that the bilateral relations had, over the years, led to strong collaboration in strategic, economic and defence areas, and had witnessed promising collaborative milestones like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Karakorum Highway (KKH), Heavy Mechanical Complex, and multiple Joint Venture defence projects.

He also called for enhanced Chinese support to Pakistan to modernize its agriculture sector, build capacities and knowledge base of farmers and employ latest techniques and equipment to increase quality output, create more economic opportunities for people at the grass roots, and promote inclusive progress and sustainable development.

In her response, Madam Shen said there was great opportunity and potential to further augment bilateral economic cooperation, strategic communication and bonds of friendship and mutual respect.

China, she added, was ready to deepen development cooperation, green development, and provide assistance towards poverty reduction, industry, minerals, IT and other sectors.

She also agreed to deepen cooperation between the two parliaments, including the revival of parliamentary exchanges.

Later, Madam Shen hosted an official banquet for the Deputy Chairman and his delegation.