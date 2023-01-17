Mirza Afridi for making climate change part of curriculum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi Tuesday underscored the importance of making climate change and global warming a part of the educational curriculum to sensitize the youth about fallouts of the changing weather pattern

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi Tuesday underscored the importance of making climate change and global warming a part of the educational curriculum to sensitize the youth about fallouts of the changing weather pattern.

Mirza Afridi was presiding a seminar on the climate change where he said "it is imperative to add climate change at the grassroot of educational system to avert the looming threats of this phenomenon by educating the younger generations." The seminar, organized by the Parliamentary Development Unit (PDU) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), was aimed at enlightening the parliamentarians about impacts of climate change and remedies to keep the global challenge at bay.

The deputy chairman said that every individual of the society had a role to play in his/her capacity to help mitigate the challenge of climate change.

The role of youth which was the agent of change and innovation was crucial in that regard, he added.

Dr. Imran Khalid, Director Policy and Governance, WWF stressed the need for implementation of climate policies so that Pakistan could play a role in reducing the immense environmental threat it faced.

Dr� Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF was of the view that Pakistan must drift towards alternate energy resources in order to protect the environment on war footing.� He underlined the need for Pakistan to negotiate with China for transfer of the latest technology for the purpose.

"It is crucial that we take the reins of our survival in our hands and ensure that we make and adhere to policies on Hospital waste management, forest degradation and renewable energy."The seminar was presided by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi. Members who attended included Senator Asad Ali Junejo, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Senator�Muhammad Akram, Senator Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Professor Dr. Meher Taj Roghani, Senator Fauzia Arshad, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Naseema Ehsan,� Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Senator Keshu Bai, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tarin, Senator Seemi Ezdi, Senator Khalida Sikander Mandhero, Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi and Senator Syed Sabir Shah.