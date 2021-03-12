Mirza Afridi wins slot of Deputy Chairman, securing 54 votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The government supported candidate Mirza Muhammad Afridi was declared successful for the post of Deputy Chairman Senate on Friday who secured 54 votes out of 98 votes.

On completion of the vote-count, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani declared Mirza Muhammad Afridi successful.

Joint opposition candidate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri secured 44 votes. No vote was rejected.