Mirza Anjum Kamal Posted As SP Admin & Security
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:14 PM
Mirza Anjum Kamal Baig transferred and posted as SP Admin & Security, Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Mirza Anjum Kamal Baig transferred and posted as SP Admin & Security, Faisalabad.
Police said on Saturday, Mirza Anjum Kamal posted against the vacant seat of SP Admin & Security and a notification in this regard has already been issued. He will assume charge of his office on Monday, he added.