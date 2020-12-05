Mirza Anjum Kamal posted as SP Admin & Security

Mirza Anjum Kamal Baig transferred and posted as SP Admin & Security, Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Mirza Anjum Kamal Baig transferred and posted as SP Admin & Security, Faisalabad.

Police said on Saturday, Mirza Anjum Kamal posted against the vacant seat of SP Admin & Security and a notification in this regard has already been issued. He will assume charge of his office on Monday, he added.