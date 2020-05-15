Mirza announces local manufacturing of new COVID-19 drug

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday announced that the newly developed USA's medicine for treatment of COVID-19 'Remdesivir' will soon be manufactured locally in Pakistan under license from Gilead.

Addressing a press conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dr Mirza said that this is a major success on public health and diplomatic front as Pakistani firm got license to manufacture COVID-19 drug.

He said that globally two countries including Pakistan have been allowed to manufacture this medicine. He added under the agreement Pakistan will supply this product to 127 countries in the developing world affected by the pandemic.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that this drug 'Remdesivir' will be registered on fast track basis by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to fulfill legal requirements. He added 'Remdesivir' was granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the United States food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on May 1 and approved by the Japanese authorities on May 8.

He said that on May 12, Pakistani manufacturer BF Biosciences Limited (a subsidiary of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited), successfully concluded its voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the manufacture and sale of 'Remdesivir' under Gilead's Global Patient Solutions Program to supply the product to affected developing countries.

The Gilead has signed non-exclusive voluntary license agreements with five South Asian manufacturers including BF Biosciences Limited from Pakistan. Under the agreements, the companies have a right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for 'Remdesivir' to enable them to ensure product quality and to scale up production quickly.

Dr Mirza pointed out that this is for the first time that a manufacturer from Pakistan has been included in a global supply solution of this nature.

The development represents an important step forward for Pakistan on the health, economic and diplomacy fronts. It will help provide citizens and frontline healthcare workers access to the latest treatment for the pandemic in a fast-track manner.

It also represents an important export opportunity for the country's pharmaceutical sector at a critically important period. Export of the drug to the developing world at this time of need will also position Pakistan to play its rightful role on the global stage of public health, he added.

He said that production can commence as early as eight weeks after the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained, and the manufacturer is confident that it will produce sufficient quantities over time to serve the needs of the patients in Pakistan and access countries abroad.

The government appreciates this important licensing step by Gilead Sciences, and pledged to support the urgent availability of 'Remdesivir' so that it is made available to patients on a timely basis, he assured.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood said that the local manufacture of 'Remdisivir' by BF Biosciences Limited represents an important export opportunity for the country's pharmaceutical sector at a critical period.

He said that export of the drug to the developing world at this time of need will also position Pakistan to play its rightful role on the global stage of public health.