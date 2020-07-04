UrduPoint.com
Mirza Appreciates Doctors' Role In Fight Against Corona

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Mirza appreciates doctors' role in fight against Corona

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday appreciated the efforts of frontline health workers and medical practitioners in fight against Covid-19.

During visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Mirza said that the government was pursuing a holistic strategy to combat the coronavirus with the support of doctors.

He said "Conscious of the disease spread and mortality and having put in place a very robust national coordinating and decision-making mechanism at the highest level we have made the best sovereign decisions in the best interest of our people." He said that the government had consciously but gradually eased generalised lockdown but at the same time it had focused on the enforcement of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"Mask donning has been made compulsory in the country. Along with this we have developed a robust tracing, testing and quarantine policy to identify hotspots and cordon them off." He said "Other plank of our strategy is ramping up of our health system capacity to cater to the growing number of patient." Dr Mirza said that the government's choice of policies had been guided by the best evidence available about the disease spread and its best assessment of the fast deteriorating socio-economic conditions in the country.

He said that National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was established under the auspices of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19.

He added that with the help of technical experts, the NCOC reviewed the disease data and trends very minutely and took a holistic view of the situation along with the provinces.

