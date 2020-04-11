Mirza asks citizens to follow preventive measures against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Saturday advised people to strictly follow the social distancing and other precautionary measures to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

In a televised daily briefing on COVID-19, Dr. Mirza said the citizens should continue implementing protective measures as per health officials' directions to prevent carrying coronavirus.

He said youngsters should also be careful dispelling this impression that the disease was only dangerous for old age people. He, however, said it was a sign of relief that corona cases were very limited in Pakistan.

Dr. Mirza said the government was making all out efforts to send protective equipment guidelines to all doctors, paramedical health workers and all others who were connected with coronavirus patients.

He directed the doctors and para medical staff to implement guidelines on use of masks and personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to ensure safety from COVID-19.

Sharing breakup of corona cases, Dr. Zafar Mirza said 48,584 tests had been conducted in Pakistan so far with 4,788 confirmed corona patients, adding 90 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

He said 752 people had recovered from this disease with an increase of 32 in last 24 hours, adding 1,411 patients had admitted in various hospitals of the country with 50 in critical condition and put on ventilators.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said 72 people had succumbed to coronavirus, with five deaths in last twenty four hours.