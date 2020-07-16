Mirza assures health workers' protection in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services (NHS) Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said the health workers in Pakistan were rendering exemplary services with determination and the reduction in the number of new corona cases was due to their commitment to the cause.

Dr Mirza, in a statement, said the protection of healthcare workers was the top priority of the government as they dealt with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation on the front line.

He payed tribute to the front line health workers, who with their determination was helping the government to deal with the coronavirus.

He said it was noteworthy that despite limited resources, the government had given top priority to the protection of healthcare workers and its initiatives in that regard were being appreciated all over the world and .

He said more than 100,000 health workers across the country were being given special training on proper use of personal protective equipment and that initiative was being lauded globally.

He said under "We Care", more than 60,000 health workers had already been trained in the four provinces, the Federal Capital, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Mirza appealed to the people to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their loved ones as well as front line health workers. The official guidelines announced for the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha should be implemented in letter and spirit, he stressed.

He said the people should use masks during Eid prayers and keep a distance of six feet between them to avoid the spread of COVID-19. "We will be able to further control the situation with public support and strict implementation on the precautionary measures."